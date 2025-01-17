AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 554 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 260.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

NVO opened at $83.26 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $80.05 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.93. The firm has a market cap of $373.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

