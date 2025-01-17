AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 668 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

