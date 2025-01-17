AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $59.25 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.