AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

