AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 555,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSI opened at $33.08 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $416.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

