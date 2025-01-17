AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 276,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

