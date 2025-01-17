AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 121 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,066,000 after buying an additional 41,812 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 882,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $128.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

