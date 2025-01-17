AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,876 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $58.74 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

