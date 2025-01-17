AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,459 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,377,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
