AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,459 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,377,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.