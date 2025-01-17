AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,133 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESML opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

