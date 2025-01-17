AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,927 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average of $145.31. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

