AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,207 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,402,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

