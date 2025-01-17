AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 628 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398,676 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $255.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.91 and a 200 day moving average of $255.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

