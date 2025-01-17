AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 827 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $98.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

