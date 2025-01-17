AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 846 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.