AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 95,330 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DYNF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 13,009.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

