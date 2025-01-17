AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,904,000 after purchasing an additional 989,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,156,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,491,000 after buying an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,408,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,118,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,249,000 after acquiring an additional 507,868 shares during the period.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.65 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.