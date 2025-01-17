AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

