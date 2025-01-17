AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,259,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $57.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
