AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,259,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $57.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.