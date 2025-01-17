Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Cut to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$79.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AFN. CIBC lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.25.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.61. The company has a market cap of C$742.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$38.93 and a 52-week high of C$64.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

