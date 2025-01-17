Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.25.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.61. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$38.93 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$742.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

