AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.00. 182,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 439,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 158,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

