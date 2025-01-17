Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Amends Charter and Extends Deadline for Business Combination

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) recently held an extraordinary general meeting to make significant amendments to its corporate structure. The meeting, which took place on January 9, 2025, saw shareholders voting on crucial proposals related to the company’s operational timeline.

During the meeting, the shareholders of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I, a Cayman Islands exempted company, approved a proposal to amend the company’s Third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. The amendment alters the timeline for completing a Business Combination, extending the deadline to January 28, 2025. The company now has the option to further extend this deadline up to nine times, with each extension being a month long, potentially reaching a final deadline of October 28, 2025.

This alteration signifies a strategic move by the company to allow for more time to secure a Business Combination. To enforce this change, Aimfinity Investment Corp. I is required to deposit an amount of $0.05 for each remaining public share in the company’s Trust Account at the time of each extension.

The shareholders also voted on several key proposals during the meeting. Among these were the re-election of Kevin D. Vassily as Class I director of the company and the appointment of MaloneBailey, LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the years ending December 31, 2023, and 2024.

The meeting, which had a significant turnout with 3,416,591 issued and outstanding ordinary shares present, showcased strong support for the proposed changes. The final voting results indicated overwhelming approval for the Charter Amendment Proposal and the Director Re-election Proposal, as well as the Auditor Appointment Proposal.

A copy of the Amended Charter, which outlines the revised terms and conditions, is available as an exhibit to the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K.

Additionally, in connection with the approval of the Charter Amendment Proposal, Aimfinity Investment Corp. I witnessed the redemption of 1,996,522 Class A Ordinary Shares, leading to the automatic forfeiture and cancellation of the Class 2 warrants attached to these redeemed shares.

These actions reflect the company’s commitment to adapt to evolving circumstances and optimize its operations for long-term success. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I continues to strive towards its goal of effecting a successful business combination and creating value for its shareholders.

The company also issued a press release on January 10, 2025, conveying the outcome of the shareholders’ meeting and underscoring the extension of the Business Combination deadline.

For further updates or details, investors are encouraged to review the official filings and documentation on Aimfinity Investment Corp. I’s investor relations page.

No financial details have been altered or invented.

