Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Unloaded Rep. William R. Keating

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently sold shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Airbnb stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BILL’S IRA” account.

Representative William R. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 10/31/2024.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,876.68. This trade represents a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $81,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,380.52. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,982 shares of company stock valued at $150,523,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Keating

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Keating was first elected to the House in 2010 for Massachusetts’ 10th Congressional District but due to redistricting, he won re-election in Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District on November 6, 2012. Prior to being elected to the House, Keating was a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives and a member of the Massachusetts State Senate. He also served as the Norfolk District Attorney. After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

