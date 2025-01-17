Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,122.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 585,789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4,915.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,914,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

