Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of AIN opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,235. This trade represents a 20.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph M. Gaug bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.24 per share, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $485,215.64. The trade was a 17.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Albany International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albany International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

