Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of ALRS opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a P/E ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 380.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 191.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

