Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,995,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $82.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.