Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $92.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,397,275.80. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,900. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 75,486 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,959,000. Hauser Brothers GmbH grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 73.0% in the third quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

