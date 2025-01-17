Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.89.

ALGT opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,900 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

