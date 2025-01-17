Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Position Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.2 %

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,147,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,304 shares of company stock worth $2,459,900 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

