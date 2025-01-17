Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Critical Analysis

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 10 0 2.91 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $30.45, indicating a potential upside of 28.45%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.07%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Netlist”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $1.05 billion 4.16 $152.70 million ($0.14) -169.35 Netlist $69.21 million 2.71 -$60.40 million ($0.22) -3.13

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems -2.96% 8.48% 6.09% Netlist -37.19% -852.20% -94.11%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Netlist on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, and dual inline memory module (DIMM) to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

