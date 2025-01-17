Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $191.24 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $150.17 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 15.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

