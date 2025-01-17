Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Westside Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

