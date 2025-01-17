Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Passumpsic Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.