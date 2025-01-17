AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AmBase Stock Performance

ABCP opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.64. AmBase has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

