América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.98.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Choreo LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 228,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

