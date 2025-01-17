Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stake Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $946.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

