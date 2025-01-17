Analysts Issue Forecasts for Global Payments FY2024 Earnings

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.06. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,952,000 after buying an additional 215,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,078,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,437,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after buying an additional 349,457 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,090,000 after buying an additional 490,411 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

