Analysts Offer Predictions for CRGX Q1 Earnings

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CARGO Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CARGO Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $552.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 74.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.