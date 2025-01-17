Analysts Offer Predictions for GlobalFoundries Q1 Earnings

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlobalFoundries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlobalFoundries’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 439.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 55.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

