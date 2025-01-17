Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$62.78

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$61.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.17. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

