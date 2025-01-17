Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price at $443.94

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of DE opened at $439.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.66 and its 200-day moving average is $401.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $469.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
