Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Price Target at $171.25

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.25.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 169.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 69.1% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

