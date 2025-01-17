Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price at $45.92

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,774,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,978,000 after purchasing an additional 732,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,757,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,031,000 after acquiring an additional 281,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,679,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,837,000 after purchasing an additional 399,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,713,000 after purchasing an additional 409,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.