Analysts Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $109.56

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.38.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 141.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 47.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

