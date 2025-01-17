Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT at $104.45

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,949 shares of company stock worth $30,201,213. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.