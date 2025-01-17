Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $51.29

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $1,020,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970,104.23. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,447,018.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,415.81. The trade was a 32.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,436,126 shares of company stock worth $70,268,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Samsara by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.59.

About Samsara

Get Free Report

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

