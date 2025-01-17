Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $154.57

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.