Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $64.78

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of WGO opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

